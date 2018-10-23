‘She’s lucky to have made it out:’ Neighbors speak out after King George house explosion

KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Neighbors are speaking out after a house explosion in King George County.
“We heard this incredible blast. I mean, it was almost shaking physically to us as far as we were from it,” Janet Haase-Shank.
The explosion happened Saturday around noon on Woodstock Road in King George County near the Potomac River.
Neighbors said they heard the explosion but thought it was from the Naval Warfare Station nearby.
“We went on about our business. Then I heard some screaming and saw some smoke. I just thought it was a house burning trash in the distance. It never occurred to me something happened to the house across the street,” Janet Haase-Shank.
Then they saw a man running down the street.
“He said ‘call 911’ because the house across the street just blew up.” Janet Haase-Shank.
That man was boating out on the Potomac River, the blast so strong it rained debris and glass onto the boat. That’s when neighbors came to the rescue
“I said to Betsy, ‘we got to get out of this yard,’” Janet Haase-Shank.
The woman inside the house was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
While investigators search for what happened, officials are warning people to check their heating units before turning them on for the winter.
Here are some tips from Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore:
- Clean your return vents
- Make sure your filter is clean
- Make sure you are up to date on maintenance
- If you smell gas, call 911, the fire department will come out and inspect your property.
As the family searches the rubble for memories, neighbors are grateful it wasn’t worse.
“It’s amazing that Betsy even got out of there,” Janet Haase-Shank.
King George fire officials say it might take weeks to determine an official cause for the explosion.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.