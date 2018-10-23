Second suspect arrested in NC trooper’s killing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of Trooper Kevin K. Conner.
During a 12 p.m. news conference, District Attorney Jon David identified the second suspect as 18-year-old Chauncy Askew and said he has been charged with first-degree murder.
S.B.I. Special Agent Kevin Tabron said Askew was arrested without incident early Tuesday morning in Loris, S.C. after an extensive manhunt by members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Askew is currently jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C. and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
David declined to go into specifics about Askew’s alleged role in the shooting, saying that he couldn’t divulge details about the pending case. David also refused to provide a timeline of when law enforcement was aware of Askew’s involvement.
“Chauncy Askew’s name emerged early on in our investigation and at that point we needed to develop corroborating information to substantiate our ability to charge him and that’s we did as early as yesterday,” David explained.
Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Trooper Kevin Conner during an early morning traffic stop along U.S. 701 in Columbus County on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Davis is being held in the Columbus County Jail under no bond.
Last week, David said his office is considering whether or not to seek the death penalty for Davis.
“Both of these defendants will be vigorously prosecuted by my office and we will do so using the strength of the investigation developed by the S.B.I.,” David said. “Our evidence to date conclusively shows that there were two people in the truck when Trooper Conner made that fateful stop and both of them are now in custody.”
David and Columbus County Sheriff Lewis Hatcher both asked that the public keep sharing tips to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office during the ongoing investigation.
Conner’s funeral was held at South Columbus High School on Sunday as hundreds of people flocked to the school to honor the fallen trooper.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.