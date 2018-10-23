RPD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man they say robbed a Walgreens.
Officers were called around 10 a.m. on Monday to the 5100 block of Hull Street for the report of a robbery.
The victim told police that a man came into the store, demanding cash and cigarettes.
Police said the man got away with the cigarettes and headed south on Warwick Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.