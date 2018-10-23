Remember My Name vigil will honor domestic violence victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Remember My Name memorial to be held in honor of women from the Richmond area who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
The 23rd annual service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 520 N. Boulevard in Richmond.
Family members and friends will speak on behalf of the victims.
The event is coordinated by YWCA and this year’s keynote speaker is Sgt. Carol Adams of Richmond police’s Community Care Unit. Adams’s mother is one of the victims honored annually.
In a press release, YWCA said nearly one-third of all Virginia homicides are related to domestic violence.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Last year, more than 4,200 calls were made to the Richmond domestic violence hotline (804) 612-6126.
For general information about the vigil, call YWCA at (804) 643-6761.
