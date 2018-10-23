NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Week of October 22

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Some close games between ranked opponents this past Friday caused some shake-ups in this week’s NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 poll. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
1) Highland Springs (8-0, was #1)- The Springers continued their dominance with a lop-sided victory over Atlee. Only Patrick Henry and Varina stand between Highland Springs and a perfect regular season, which the Springers have not accomplished during their run of three straight state titles. Next game: vs. Patrick Henry, 10/26
2) Manchester (8-0, was #2)- Another week, another dominating win for the Lancers, this time a 51-21 triumph over Clover Hill. Manchester will be prohibitive favorites in each of its final two games. Next game: @ Hermitage, 10/26
3) Dinwiddie (8-0, was #3)- Dinwiddie handled Petersburg to extend its regular season winning streak to 32 games. They’ll face one of their biggest challenges in Hopewell on Friday. Next game: vs. Hopewell, 10/26
(4) Henrico (6-1, was #4)- The Warriors followed up their heart-stopping win over Varina with a 41-28 victory against Hanover. Henrico looks primed to host a playoff game with the most difficult part of its schedule in the rearview mirror. Next game: @ Lee-Davis, 10/26
5) Varina (7-1, was #5)- The Blue Devils only had to wait four days to take the field again after their loss at Henrico, and took their frustrations out on Lee-Davis, rolling 72-33. Next game: vs. Atlee, 10/26
6) Monacan (7-1, was #8)- An efficient running game helped power the Chiefs past L.C. Bird, 19-14, in our Game of the Week, which could eventually catapult Monacan to the top of the Region 4B rankings. Next game: vs. Midlothian, 10/26
7) Thomas Dale (6-2, was #10)- A dramatic double-overtime victory over Hopewell gives the Knights new life down the homestretch of the regular season. Next game: @ Granby, 10/26
8) L.C. Bird (6-2, was #7)- The Skyhawks suffered their second straight loss, a 19-14 defeat at the hands of Monacan. Jaden Payoute had two TD passes to Jamon Battle in the loss. Next game: vs. George Wythe, 10/26
9) Hopewell (6-1, was #6)- A heart-breaking defeat in double-overtime to Thomas Dale marked Hopewell’s first defeat of the season, and it gets no easier this Friday at Dinwiddie. Next game: @ Dinwiddie, 10/26
10) Louisa (8-0, was #9)- Jarrett Hunter scored five touchdowns for the Lions as they rolled past Orange to remain perfect on the season. Next game: @ Charlottesville, 10/26
11) Goochland (8-0, was #11)- The Bulldogs picked up two wins in a span of four days, beating Randolph-Henry on Friday and Bluestone on Monday, both in shutout fashion. Next game: vs. Prince Edward, 10/26
12) Amelia (7-0, was NR)- Amelia makes it first ever appearance in our poll after rolling out to a 7-0 start. Next game: @ Nottoway, 10/26
Dropped out: Atlee (6-2)
Receiving votes: Atlee, Glen Allen
