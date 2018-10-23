Henrico teacher awarded for her inspiration

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An eastern Henrico County teacher who teaches students to “shine in his or her own light” is the first recipient of this school year’s Excellence in Education Award.
Lisa Robinson of Glen Lea Elementary school is “genuinely dedicated and works so hard to improve our students education and our community,” said the person who nominated her for the award.
Robinson has been a teacher for 13 years and recently took a new position at Glen Lea as their behavioral interventionist.
“My passion is becoming the change that I want to see, and change is most effective when we work with the root, and that is our children,” said Robinson. “When we can instill social, economic, educational academic values in them I really, truly feel like it’s building our future.”
The nominator says her daughter is now a “model student” thanks to Robinson.
“Mrs. Robinson has helped my daughter soar above her very difficult start in life,” the person wrote.
“She has heart for the job, she goes above the call of duty, and she comes in when shes doesn’t even have to,” said the school’s principal Tomeka Campbell.
Excellence in Education is sponsored by Henrico Federal Credit Union.
