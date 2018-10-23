Hanover Sheriff’s Office hosting civilian active shooter response training

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will host an active shooter response training for civilians.
Sheriff Hines and his team will show attendees how to prepare and how to react in the event of an active shooter situation happening where you are.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the presentation getting underway at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Hanover County Administrative Building.
The event is open to anyone.
If you would like to attend, RSVP at emdixon@hanovercounty.gov or call 804-365-6324.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.