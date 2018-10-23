Fredericksburg police searching for missing 16-year-old

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking information as to the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old boy.
Kendrick Taplah Agyare was last seen wearing a hoodie and long pants. Police say he has bright red hair and may have a green book bag with him.
Police say he has ties to the Prince William County area.
Agyare is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.
