Fredericksburg police searching for missing 16-year-old

Fredericksburg police searching for missing 16-year-old
Kendrick Taplah Agyare (Source: Fredericksburg Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 23, 2018 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 1:22 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking information as to the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old boy.

Kendrick Taplah Agyare was last seen wearing a hoodie and long pants. Police say he has bright red hair and may have a green book bag with him.

Police say he has ties to the Prince William County area.

Agyare is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.