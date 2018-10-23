Former Hanover teacher pleads guilty to “Celebgate” hacking

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A former Lee-Davis High School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to unauthorized access to a protected computer and aggravated identity theft.
Christopher Brannan, 31, hacked internet and email accounts, including Apple iCloud, Yahoo! and Facebook accounts, gaining access to private information and photos of celebrities and non-celebrities.
Brannan gained access to the accounts by hacking security questions and sending phishing emails, which looked like they were from Apple, to gain usernames and passwords.
Brannan was identified as a suspect during a Los Angeles-based FBI investigation into hacked iCloud accounts commonly known as “Celebgate,” which stems from leaks of photographs of numerous female celebrities in September 2014.
Parties will recommend he serve 34 months in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 5, 2019.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.