Forecast: Gorgeous Tuesday, then we watch for a late-week Nor’easter

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Expect gorgeous October weather on Tuesday before below average temperatures return with rain likely Friday into the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with rain likely by afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
FIRST ALERT: Saturday looks cold, windy, and rainy with a Nor’easter developing on the coast. This would lead to rain through midday Saturday and a chilly Northerly breeze both Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY: Morning Rain, but the afternoon looks dry. A chilly northerly wind. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, breezy with rain showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: A few lingering showers otherwise turning partly to mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
