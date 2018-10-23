Flying Squirrels gear up for 2019 All-Star Week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and city officials held a press conference on Tuesday at The Diamond to celebrate next year’s All-Star Week.
The Squirrels will be hosting the Eastern League All-Star game on Wednesday, July 10, with numerous events leading up to the game, including:
- Sunday, July 7: Mayor Levar Stoney’s Kickoff on Brown’s Island
- Monday, July 8: Country Music Jam at Richmond Raceway’s Virginia Credit Union LIVE! venue
- Tuesday, July 9: Celebrity Home Run Derby
The Flying Squirrels also revealed merchandise at Tuesday’s press conference, as well as revealing Genworth as the sponsor.
“Not only do we look forward to creating fun-filled experiences for our fan and neighbors, but also for the thousands that will visit Richmond for these events," said Flying Squirrels President and Managing Partner Lou DiBella.. “We can’t wait for all to experience our booming hometown and we look forward to showing people the best of minor league baseball in the Eastern League, while sharing the thriving culture of the Richmond region.”
The Flying Squirrel full announcement can be seen on the team’s Facebook page.
