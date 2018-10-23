First Nor’easter of the year on its way in a few days

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a WARM early October, the pattern has flipped in a hurry. Now both major computer models are picking up on a potential cold season Nor’easter for the upcoming weekend. We gave you the First Alert on 12News Today on Monday morning.
With a storm hugging the coast, Richmond and Central Virginia would see a chilly northeast breeze and plenty of rain. We now have both Friday and Saturday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. We don’t expect any damaging wind or rain but our first chilly, rainmaker could slow your plans.
It’s starting to look a little better for Saturday afternoon with signs of drying after midday. This does not look like a flooding rain, but around 1″ is expected for Friday morning through Sunday morning.
It’ll be a CHILLY Saturday, with a cool north to NE breeze and we’ll struggle to get out of the 40s!
It’s still early in the week and the forecast could change as we get closer to the weekend, so stay tuned to the NBC12 First Alert weather team for the latest updates on this potential Nor’easter.
