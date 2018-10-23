FBI investigating 2 robberies at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The FBI is investigating two robberies at a Shell gas station in Chesterfield County.
On Oct. 6, a man went into the gas station located in the 9400 block of Iron Bridge Road.
He went up to the clerk, showed a knife and said it was a “stick up.” The man then opened the cash register and took money from the drawer.
The robber is described as being white, about 5-foot-7, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a fanny-pack and black gloves.
The second robbery happened on Oct. 12, when a man showed a knife and told the clerk to “step back.” The man was unable to open the cash register and knocked over a display when leaving.
He is described as being black, about 6-foot-tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hoodie with “Baltimore” written across the front, black pants, dark colored shoes, a black mask and goggles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.