Virginia Primary candidates

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Certified candidates in ballot order for the Nov. 6 general election.
United States Senate
- Corey A. Stewart (R)
- Timothy M. Kaine (D)
- Matt J. Waters (L)
House of Representatives
District 1
- Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
- Vangie A. Williams (D)
District 2
- Scott W. Taylor (R)
- Elaine G. Luria (D)
District 3
- Robert C. ‘Bobby’ Scott (D)
District 4
- Ryan A. McAdams (R)
- A. Donald McEachin (D)
- Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)
District 5
- Denver L. Riggleman, III (R)
- Leslie C. Cockburn (D)
District 6
- Ben L. Cline (R)
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)
District 7
- Dave A. Brat (R)
- Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
- Joseph B. Walton (L)
District 8
- Thomas S. Oh (R)
- Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (D)
District 9
- H. Morgan Griffith (R)
- Anthony J. Flaccavento (D)
District 10
- Barbara J. Comstock (R)
- Jennifer T. Wexton (D)
District 11
- Jeff A. Dove, Jr. (R)
- Gerald Edward Connolly (D)
- Stevan M. Porter (L)
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.