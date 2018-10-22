Virginia Primary candidates

The Virginia general election will take place on Nov. 6. (Source: KTRE)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 21, 2018 at 10:56 PM EST - Updated October 21 at 10:56 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Certified candidates in ballot order for the Nov. 6 general election.

United States Senate

  • Corey A. Stewart (R)
  • Timothy M. Kaine (D)
  • Matt J. Waters (L)

House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
  • Vangie A. Williams (D)

District 2

  • Scott W. Taylor (R)
  • Elaine G. Luria (D)

District 3

  • Robert C. ‘Bobby’ Scott (D)

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

District 5

  • Denver L. Riggleman, III (R)
  • Leslie C. Cockburn (D)

District 6

  • Ben L. Cline (R)
  • Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

District 8

  • Thomas S. Oh (R)
  • Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (D)

District 9

  • H. Morgan Griffith (R)
  • Anthony J. Flaccavento (D)

District 10

  • Barbara J. Comstock (R)
  • Jennifer T. Wexton (D)

District 11

  • Jeff A. Dove, Jr. (R)
  • Gerald Edward Connolly (D)
  • Stevan M. Porter (L) 

