Virginia ABC stores offering holiday discounts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Starting in November, Virginia ABC stores will be offering various holiday discounts through December.
Door Buster Days are Nov. 1-3 and will feature 20 percent off on 10 different 1.75 liter-size products while supplies last. Customers are limited to buying three bottles per day. The discounted products include:
- Jim Beam Black Bourbon
- Gentleman Jack Whiskey
- Baileys Original Irish Cream
- Jagermeister
- Beefeater Gin
- Belvedere Vodka
- Ketel One Vodka
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
- Dewar’s White Label Scotch
- Espolon Reposado Tequila
On Nov. 8, “Spirited Thursdays” begin. Customers will be able to save 20 percent on select 750 ml-size spirits each week through Dec. 20, except Thanksgiving Day when the stores are closed. There will be five new products selected each week.
On Black Friday, in-store shoppers can save 20 percent on any pretax purchase of $100 or more.
There will be an online promotion on Virginia ABC’s website on Cyber Monday. Customers can save 20 percent on any online purchase of $100 or more.
