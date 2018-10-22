Virginia ABC stores offering holiday discounts

October 22, 2018 at 5:14 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 5:14 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Starting in November, Virginia ABC stores will be offering various holiday discounts through December.

Door Buster Days are Nov. 1-3 and will feature 20 percent off on 10 different 1.75 liter-size products while supplies last. Customers are limited to buying three bottles per day. The discounted products include:

  • Jim Beam Black Bourbon
  • Gentleman Jack Whiskey
  • Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • Jagermeister
  • Beefeater Gin
  • Belvedere Vodka
  • Ketel One Vodka
  • Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
  • Dewar’s White Label Scotch
  • Espolon Reposado Tequila

On Nov. 8, “Spirited Thursdays” begin. Customers will be able to save 20 percent on select 750 ml-size spirits each week through Dec. 20, except Thanksgiving Day when the stores are closed. There will be five new products selected each week.

On Black Friday, in-store shoppers can save 20 percent on any pretax purchase of $100 or more.

There will be an online promotion on Virginia ABC’s website on Cyber Monday. Customers can save 20 percent on any online purchase of $100 or more.

