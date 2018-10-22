‘This could have been tragic:’ Medical emergency causes driver to travel in wrong lane

This was a very dangerous situation. We got the E-9-1-1 calls, luckily we had a deputy that was in the vicinity and God bless everyone that was keeping an eye out. Formerly teaching drivers ed, we used to teach the young driver’s to drive defensively, and here you have a classic example of that. You have someone suffering a medical emergency yet everyone was looking out and prevented something that could have been tragic. I am just extremely grateful that nobody did get hurt. The deputy was quick to respond and I thank the people that did call it in.

-Sheriff Tony Lippa