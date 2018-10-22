‘This could have been tragic:’ Medical emergency causes driver to travel in wrong lane

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Terrifying moments of a wrong-way driver were caught on camera Friday. A man experiencing a medical emergency while driving a pick-up truck, is seen driving head on in traffic, narrowly avoiding get in a crash.
“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! He is about to do a head on collision,” a woman could be heard screaming in a Facebook video.
The situation unfolded Friday around 3:20 p.m. on Route 207 in Carmel Church. Deputies believe the elderly man may have driven at least a mile in the wrong direction.
“There’s a whole lot of things going through your mind when you’re responding to a call like that and you really don’t know what you’re going to do till you get there," explained Deputy R.L. Hixson. "It’s a situation where someone is going to get seriously hurt if he hits them, it’s a situation where I am thinking someone should probably be calling 911.”
In the comments of the video, a woman wrote that the driver of the pick up is her father, and says he was suffering from a fever of 105 degrees at the time, and is currently recovering in the hospital.
When the call for help came in Deputy Hixson happened to be at a near by gas station, quickly rushing to a 95 overpass, where he says a tractor trailer driver had stopped to help stop the driver from going any further.
“I made a u-turn, placed my vehicle in front of that vehicle--as I approached that vehicle it started moving again. I wasn’t sure if it was in gear or out of gear or just coasting. I hollered at him to stop, he stopped---I reached in, put the car in park and took the keys out of the ignition," explained Deputy Hixson.
He says after getting keys out of the ignition, the man’s foot was still on the gas and his hands were on the wheel, because he was so incoherent, that he did not realize he was no longer driving. Realizing the man was in need of medical attention, Hixson quickly called for EMS to get to the scene.
In a statement Sheriff Tony Lippa thanked the community for calling for help, and Deputy Hixson for potentially saving a life.
