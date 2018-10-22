Saudi king, crown prince call slain writer Khashoggi's son

Saudi king, crown prince call slain writer Khashoggi's son
Media report outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "crossed a line" in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and must pay a price. Tennessee Republican Bob Corker says that based on his briefings he believes the royal known as MBS was behind the killing of the Saudi critic. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (Lefteris Pitarakis)
October 22, 2018 at 12:18 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 12:18 AM
A view of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Turkey will "never allow a cover-up" of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey's ruling party said Saturday after Saudi Arabia announced hours earlier that the writer died during a "fistfight" in its consulate. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal's entourage.

King Salman likewise called Khashoggi's son, Salah.

That's according to statements published early Monday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The statements said both King Salman and Prince Mohammed "expressed his condolences"

Khashoggi was killed Oct. 2 at the consulate, where he had gone to get paperwork to be married.

For weeks, Saudi Arabia insisted the Washington Post contributor had left the consulate. The kingdom finally acknowledged his death early Saturday in what it described as a "fistfight."

Turkish media quotes officials saying a team of 15 Saudis removed Khashoggi's fingers, killed him and dismembered him.