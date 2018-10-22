Salvation Army Christmas Assistance registration ends Oct. 26

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance is underway in Richmond.
The last day to register is Oct. 26.
Applicants need to provide photo identification, birth certificates for any children registering, clothing sizes for children and proof of household income including benefits award letters from social services, Social Security, Employment Commission, etc.
In order to qualify, families must have an income at or below the poverty line, have children in reduced lunch program or receive benefits such as SNAP.
More than 1,400 children have already been registered for the program.
For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website.
