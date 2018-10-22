Police: Victim forced into vehicle, hit in head during armed robbery

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who forced someone into a vehicle and hit the victim in the head during an armed robbery Monday morning in the 1800 block of East Broad Street.
The victim says the suspect asked for a lighter just before 6:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant, police said. The victim said “no” and the suspect then displayed a gun.
“The victim was forced into their vehicle and forced to drive the suspect around the block,” VCU Police said in an alert. “The suspect assaulted the victim striking them in the head, causing minor injury.”
The VCU Police Department is increasing patrols in the area while the Richmond Police Department leads the investigation.
The suspect is a black man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black coat and driving a dark blue four-door vehicle.
The vehicle was last seen going northbound on 17th street.
Anyone with information about this incident can call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.
