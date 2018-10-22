Police: Man arrested in Petersburg arson not connected to other fires

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department says a 69-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he started a fire in the Petersburg Police station on E. Tabb Street.
Police said at a news conference on Monday morning Joseph Lester of Petersburg has a criminal history, but nothing involving arson.
Police say on Thursday that Lester set plastic mail containers and a trash can on fire.
Lester’s neighbors say he stayed to himself.
“He had to be mental for him to do something like that. I mean why would he go inside a police station and start the fire?” said one neighbor.
Police said Monday morning that Lester is not connected to other house fires that broke out this summer.
No suspects have been named in those incidents.
