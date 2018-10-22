Petersburg man’s arrest leads to community questions

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Joseph Lester of Petersburg was arrested on Thursday after starting a fire in the Petersburg Police station on E. Tabb Street.
Petersburg police are planning to hold a press conference Monday morning about the incident.
We spoke with Lester’s neighbors who say he stayed to himself. “He had to be mental for him to do something like that. I mean why would he go inside a police station and start the fire?” said one neighbor.
Lester lives on the 10 block of Pine St. in Petersburg. That area saw four house fires caused by arson this summer.
This has neighbors wondering if he could be connected to a series of arson.
The community’s opinion seemed to be split on whether or not he committed the crimes. One neighbor believes the incident at the police and the house fires are unrelated.
We reached out to the Petersburg Police Department to find out Lester’s motive for the incident at the police station. We’re told they will give us information on case during the Monday morning press conference.
