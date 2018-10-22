A look at the choices on Virginia’s midterm ballots

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:07 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On Nov. 6, registered voters can head to their local polling place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. at their correct polling place for their vote to count.

It is required that voters have an acceptable Photo ID on them to vote.

If you are unable to vote in person, you can submit an absentee ballot.

Certified candidates for the Nov. 6 general election:

United States Senate

  • Corey A. Stewart (R)
  • Timothy M. Kaine (D)
  • Matt J. Waters (L)

Richmond

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

School Board

District 7

  • Cheryl L. Burke
  • Gary S. Broderick
  • Bryce L. Robertson

Chesterfield

Commonwealth’s Attorney

  • John F. Childrey
  • K. Scott Miles

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

Henrico

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

Brookland District

Board of Supervisors

  • Dan Schmitt
  • Danny Plaugher

Hanover

House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
  • Vangie A. Williams (D)

Petersburg

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

FIFTH WARD

City Council

  • W Howard Myers
  • Beverley Coleman

School Board

  • Lois A. Long

FIRST WARD

City Council

  • Treska Wilson-Smith

School Board

  • Steven L. Pierce Sr. 

SEVENTH WARD

City Council

  • John A. Hart Sr.

School Board

  • Adrian T. Dance Sr.

THIRD WARD

City Council

  • Samuel Parham
  • George W. Friday

School Board

  • Kenneth L. Pritchett

Powhatan

House of Representatives

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

Amelia

House of Representatives

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

Dinwiddie

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

Town of McKenney

Mayor

  • John T. Owen

Town Council

  • Tina S. Maitland
  • Charles ‘Chuck’ Mansfield
  • Shirley A. Ruppert
  • Richard L. ‘Rick’ Hawthorne
  • Cheryl A. Epps

Prince George

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

Colonial Heights

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

City Council

  • John E. Piotrowski
  • Betsy Gentry Luck
  • John T. Wood

School Board

  • J. Chris Kollman III
  • Krishan M. Agrawal

Hopewell

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

WARD 1

City Council

Deborah Randolph

Christina J. Luman-Bailey

WARD 2

City Council

Arlene Holloway

WARD 3

City Council

Brandon P. Butterworth

Johnny B. Partin, Jr.

A.J. ‘Tony’ Zevgolis

WARD 7

City Council

Jackie M. Shornak

Patience A. Bennett

Charles City

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

Goochland

House of Representatives

District 7

  • Dave A. Brat (R)
  • Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
  • Joseph B. Walton (L)

DISTRICT 3

Board of Supervisors

  • John L. Lumpkins, Jr. 

School Board

  • Karen R. Horn
  • Vernon C. Fleming

New Kent

House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
  • Vangie A. Williams (D)

King William

House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
  • Vangie A. Williams (D)

Town of West Point

Mayor

  • James H. ‘Jim’ Hudson III

Town Council

  • James M. ‘Jamie’ Pruett
  • Tina S. Gulley
  • John G. Ragsdale II
  • C.J. ‘Joe’ Sanders, Jr.

School Board - West Point

  • B. Kay Lawson
  • Elliot G. Jenkins
  • Paul E. Diggs
  • Carolyn O. Buckner 

Caroline

House of Representatives

District 1

  • Robert J. ‘Rob’ Wittman (R)
  • Vangie A. Williams (D)

Town of Bowling Green

Town Council

  • Tammie C. Gaines
  • C. Jean Davis
  • Valarie G. Coyle - Withdrawn
  • Samuel D. Frye, Jr. - Withdrawn
  • Deborah H. Howard

Town of Port Royal

Town Council

  • Joseph P. Wilkerson, Jr.
  • Sharon S. Farmer
  • Alexander Long IV
  • Gladys M. Fortune
  • Jeffrey M. Isaacs
  • Donna W. Wilkerson
  • William E. Henderson 

Sussex

House of Representatives

District 4

  • Ryan A. McAdams (R)
  • A. Donald McEachin (D)
  • Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)

Treasurer

  • Deste J. Cox

Proposed Constitutional Amendments will also be voted on at the Nov. 6 election:

  • Article X. Taxation and Finance. Section 6. Exempt property
  • Article X. Taxation and Finance. Section 6-A. Property tax exemption for certain veterans and their surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action.

