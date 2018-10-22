A look at the choices on Virginia’s midterm ballots

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On Nov. 6, registered voters can head to their local polling place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.
Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. at their correct polling place for their vote to count.
It is required that voters have an acceptable Photo ID on them to vote.
If you are unable to vote in person, you can submit an absentee ballot.
Certified candidates for the Nov. 6 general election:
- Corey A. Stewart (R)
- Timothy M. Kaine (D)
- Matt J. Waters (L)
House of Representatives
District 4
- Ryan A. McAdams (R)
- A. Donald McEachin (D)
- Peter J. ‘Pete’ Wells (L)
School Board
District 7
- Cheryl L. Burke
- Gary S. Broderick
- Bryce L. Robertson
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- John F. Childrey
- K. Scott Miles
District 7
- Dave A. Brat (R)
- Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
- Joseph B. Walton (L)
District 7
- Dave A. Brat (R)
- Abigail A. Spanberger (D)
- Joseph B. Walton (L)
Brookland District
Board of Supervisors
- Dan Schmitt
- Danny Plaugher
FIFTH WARD
City Council
- W Howard Myers
- Beverley Coleman
School Board
- Lois A. Long
FIRST WARD
City Council
- Treska Wilson-Smith
School Board
- Steven L. Pierce Sr.
SEVENTH WARD
City Council
- John A. Hart Sr.
School Board
- Adrian T. Dance Sr.
THIRD WARD
City Council
- Samuel Parham
- George W. Friday
School Board
- Kenneth L. Pritchett
Town of McKenney
Mayor
- John T. Owen
Town Council
- Tina S. Maitland
- Charles ‘Chuck’ Mansfield
- Shirley A. Ruppert
- Richard L. ‘Rick’ Hawthorne
- Cheryl A. Epps
City Council
- John E. Piotrowski
- Betsy Gentry Luck
- John T. Wood
School Board
- J. Chris Kollman III
- Krishan M. Agrawal
WARD 1
City Council
Deborah Randolph
Christina J. Luman-Bailey
WARD 2
City Council
Arlene Holloway
WARD 3
City Council
Brandon P. Butterworth
Johnny B. Partin, Jr.
A.J. ‘Tony’ Zevgolis
WARD 7
City Council
Jackie M. Shornak
Patience A. Bennett
DISTRICT 3
Board of Supervisors
- John L. Lumpkins, Jr.
School Board
- Karen R. Horn
- Vernon C. Fleming
Town of West Point
Mayor
- James H. ‘Jim’ Hudson III
Town Council
- James M. ‘Jamie’ Pruett
- Tina S. Gulley
- John G. Ragsdale II
- C.J. ‘Joe’ Sanders, Jr.
School Board - West Point
- B. Kay Lawson
- Elliot G. Jenkins
- Paul E. Diggs
- Carolyn O. Buckner
Town of Bowling Green
Town Council
- Tammie C. Gaines
- C. Jean Davis
- Valarie G. Coyle - Withdrawn
- Samuel D. Frye, Jr. - Withdrawn
- Deborah H. Howard
Town of Port Royal
Town Council
- Joseph P. Wilkerson, Jr.
- Sharon S. Farmer
- Alexander Long IV
- Gladys M. Fortune
- Jeffrey M. Isaacs
- Donna W. Wilkerson
- William E. Henderson
Treasurer
- Deste J. Cox
- Article X. Taxation and Finance. Section 6. Exempt property
- Article X. Taxation and Finance. Section 6-A. Property tax exemption for certain veterans and their surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action.
