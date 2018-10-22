Houdini, the I-65 Goat, injured in traffic mishap

“Our first order of business is nursing Houdini back to 100 percent health,” Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said in a press release. “At this time, he needs rest and the full attention of our staff. Once Dr. (Jessica) Perpich advises us he has fully recovered, we will begin the adoption process. We will ensure a proper, long-term home is found for Houdini for him to live out the rest of his retirement years in a safe and loving environment.”