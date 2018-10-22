Frost advisory, freeze warning for Sunday night into Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will likely be the coldest night so far this fall on Sunday night into Monday morning.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia away from the coastline in the pre-dawn hours on Monday from 2 a.m to 8 a.m.
A Frost Advisory means low temperatures will drop into the mid to low 30s.
North and west of Richmond, temperatures will get a few degrees colder, in the low 30s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas northwest of Richmond from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
Any plants that are sensitive to cold should be covered up or taken indoors Sunday evening.
