Forecast: Frosty Monday morning and a chilly October week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of central and southern Virginia through 8am. Hopefully you brought your houseplants inside!
MONDAY: Sunny after another cold start with morning frost possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible by Friday evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: The Weekend (as of Monday morning) looks cold, windy, and rainy with a large, slow-moving rainmaker coming our way from the South. This would lead to rain and a chilly NE breeze both Saturday and Sunday. There’s still time for the forecast to change but as of now, it’s not looking great for outside weekend fun.
SATURDAY: Rain and a chilly Northerly Breeze. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Rainy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.