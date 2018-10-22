Forecast: Frosty Monday morning and a chilly October week

By Andrew Freiden | October 22, 2018 at 4:42 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 4:42 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of central and southern Virginia through 8am. Hopefully you brought your houseplants inside!

MONDAY: Sunny after another cold start with morning frost possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible by Friday evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: The Weekend (as of Monday morning) looks cold, windy, and rainy with a large, slow-moving rainmaker coming our way from the South. This would lead to rain and a chilly NE breeze both Saturday and Sunday. There’s still time for the forecast to change but as of now, it’s not looking great for outside weekend fun.

SATURDAY: Rain and a chilly Northerly Breeze. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Rainy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.