The first Nor’easter of the year could be on its way for this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a WARM early October, the pattern has flipped in a hurry-- and now both major computer models are picking up on a potential cold season Nor’easter for the upcoming weekend. We gave you First Alert on 12 News Today on Monday morning.
With a storm hugging the coast, Richmond and Central Virginia would see a chilly NE breeze and plenty of rain.
We have Saturday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a chilly, rainy day could slow your plans. Please keep an eye on the forecast. This storm could slip out to see to our South. If that happens, it’d be a much better forecast for outdoor fun.
It’s still early in the week and the forecast still could work out in your favor! It’s not time to cancel plans just yet.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.