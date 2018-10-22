Family: Missing man’s body found in James River

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Family said the body of a missing Richmond man was found in the James River on Monday.
Abraham Jones, 60, has been missing for nearly a week.
Family said when he finished his late night shift Tuesday night or Wednesday morning last week, he did what he usually does, called a ride-sharing service to get home.
Only, he never arrived.
Police said the body was found near the Rocketts Landing area around noon.
Both Richmond and Henrico police were expected to remain on the scene through the afternoon.
If you have any information about this incident, call police.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.