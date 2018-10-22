Drug take-back day set for Saturday

(WWBT) - Drug take-back day is Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program is free and anonymous.
Unused pills and patches will be accepted, but needles and liquids will not.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 474 tons of prescription drugs were turned over in April at local law enforcement collection centers.
Several jurisdictions in the Richmond area are offering drop-off locations:
- Amelia Pharmacy Inc., 15412 Patrick Henry Highway
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, 15105 Patrick Henry Highway
- Ashland Police Department, 601 England St.
- Virginia State Police headquarters, 57 Midlothian Turnpike
- Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian
- Ashley Furniture Home Store, 1899 Southpark Blvd
- West Creek Emergency Center, 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway
- Goochland Company 5 Firehouse, 2710 Fairground Road
- Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Lane
- Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road (access from Shrader Road).
- Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue
- Wegmans – Short Pump, 12200 Wegmans Boulevard
- New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, 11995 Courthouse Circle
- CVS Pharmacy at 2100, South Crater Road
- Walmart, 3500 South Crater Rd
- Powhatan County Courthouse, 3880 Old Buckingham Road
