Drug take-back day set for Saturday

Drug take-back day set for Saturday
By Brian Tynes | October 15, 2018 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 8:33 AM

(WWBT) - Drug take-back day is Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is free and anonymous.

Unused pills and patches will be accepted, but needles and liquids will not.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 474 tons of prescription drugs were turned over in April at local law enforcement collection centers.

Several jurisdictions in the Richmond area are offering drop-off locations:

Amelia County

  • Amelia Pharmacy Inc., 15412 Patrick Henry Highway
  • Rite Aid Pharmacy, 15105 Patrick Henry Highway

Ashland

  • Ashland Police Department, 601 England St. 

Chesterfield County

  • Virginia State Police headquarters, 57 Midlothian Turnpike
  • Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

Colonial Heights

  • Ashley Furniture Home Store,  1899 Southpark Blvd 

Goochland County

  • West Creek Emergency Center, 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway
  • Goochland Company 5 Firehouse, 2710 Fairground Road 

Hanover County

  • Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Lane

Henrico County

  • Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road (access from Shrader Road).
  • Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road
  • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue
  • Wegmans – Short Pump, 12200 Wegmans Boulevard

New Kent County

  • New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, 11995 Courthouse Circle

Petersburg

  • CVS Pharmacy at 2100, South Crater Road
  • Walmart, 3500 South Crater Rd 

Powhatan County

  • Powhatan County Courthouse, 3880 Old Buckingham Road 

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.