‘We want to thank everyone,’ family of Lt. Brad Clark speaks out for the first time

First, to Chief Piland, Fire Chief of the Hanover Fire / EMS Department. Your demonstration of love and support is overwhelming! We have loved you all through Brad, but this love is now so much more personal. Your support has been nothing less that perfection. The four of us can never repay what Hanover Fire Department has given us. I hate to recognize individuals, due to risk of missing someone….you and we know who you rock stars are. We all love you! Please continue your prayers and support for the injured firefighters at VCU, as well as firefighters working every day.