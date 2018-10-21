WANTED: Man breaks into home, accidentally takes selfie on security camera

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Say Cheese!
Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating a burglary suspect.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 8, they were called about a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Elvin Drive. Police say a man entered the house by breaking the glass on the rear door.
The victim said a handgun was stolen.
Before the suspect left, police say he unknowingly took a selfie on the house’s security system.
If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.