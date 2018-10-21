Richmond police identify person of interest in double shooting

Richmond police identify person of interest in double shooting
Bryan Trent, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 20, 2018 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 7:46 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for Bryan Trent, 31, of Richmond, in connection with a shooting that left a man and woman wounded yesterday.

Richmond Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard yesterday for a report of a shooting.

A male and female were found with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

The female suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. The male has been treated and released.

Warrants have been obtained charging Trent with:

  • Two counts of attempted murder 
  • Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trent is described as 5′7″ tall, 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Police warn against approaching Trent, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.