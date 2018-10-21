Richmond police identify person of interest in double shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for Bryan Trent, 31, of Richmond, in connection with a shooting that left a man and woman wounded yesterday.
Richmond Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard yesterday for a report of a shooting.
A male and female were found with gunshot wounds in an apartment.
The female suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. The male has been treated and released.
Warrants have been obtained charging Trent with:
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Trent is described as 5′7″ tall, 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.
Police warn against approaching Trent, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.