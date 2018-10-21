Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Nevaan Kothari and Riann Kothari are now among the youngest inventors in the world. (Source: NBC12)
By Tamia Mallory | October 21, 2018 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated October 21 at 1:54 PM

(WWBT) - Happy Sunday! We’ve finally made it to the end of the week. Did you have to pull out your coats and boots this week? Although cold temperatures and frost have made way in Central Virginia, these local stories are sure to warm your heart.

New Pets

50 turtles were taken in by Richmond residents as new pets after being seized from a fast-food parking lot by Richmond Animal Care and Control. “Welp, here is one for the record books,” RACC posted on Facebook. “When RACC opened at 1 p.m. we had more people in line than we had turtles. All have been adopted!”

Little League Stars

Students from 22 Henrico elementary schools participated in Challenger Day at the Tuckahoe Sports Complex. The event is part of the Challenger Division of Little League Baseball, a program for mentally and physically disabled youth to enjoy all the benefits of Little League baseball.

Inspirational Lunch

Lunch ladies at Beaverdam Elementary School write inspirational messages on bananas for students to remind them how special they are. “They give immediate smiles,” said Principal Chip Joseph. “Who wouldn’t smile when you have someone telling you you’re cool, terrific, and outstanding?”

Tiny Inventors

Six-year-old Nevaan Kothari and his three-year-old brother Riaan Kothari are among the youngest inventors in the world. The two Henrico brothers recently created the Lollipop Toothbrush to encourage small children to brush their teeth.

Photo of the Week

Thanks to Tina Thomas for capturing this cool photo of a sundog! Sundogs are created when sunlight refracts through icy clouds to create a detached-looking rainbow.

Cool and Breezy

Be sure to bundle up this week!

Big Bank

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a historic amount of $1.6 billion! The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Final Thought

“Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try.” - Yoda

Have a wonderful week!

