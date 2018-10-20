Yearly study finds that ‘fear of being alone’ is the top-searched phobia in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In the second annual study of America’s top-searched phobias, YourLocalSecurity.com has found that Virginia’s top-searched phobia in 2018 is the ‘fear of being alone.’
The ‘fear of being alone,' or autophobia, is described as the morbid fear of isolation or abandonment.
Of all 50 U.S. states, the only two states that had autophobia as a top Internet search were Virginia and Illinois.
‘Fear of people’ and ‘fear of spiders’ were most-searched in 11 states each.
Ironically, New York has a ‘fear of driving’ and California has a ‘fear of success.’
