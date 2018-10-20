Video catches woman ripping off a car mirror in road rage incident

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Ymani Breedlove captured the moment when a woman ripped off the driver’s side mirror to her car out of anger.
“I saw how irate she was so I didn’t want to have any contact, any face-to-face. I said I was going to stay in the car and wait until police came,” Ymani Breedlove said.
Breedlove says it started when the lady in the other car came over in her lane.
“She was just dodging the pothole and she didn’t see us. She didn’t look to see and she sideswiped the passenger side of our car,” Breedlove said.
That’s when things went south.
“When we pulled over she hopped out the car, stood in the middle of the street and she was literally having a moment,” Breedlove said.
It was more than a moment.
In the video you can see the woman violently yanking off the mirror before tossing it in the street.
Inside the car was Breedlove’s 18-month-old daughter.
“As a mom, I was freaking out,” Breedlove said.
At one point in the video you can hear her daughter speak out.
Breedlove said the woman knew there was an infant inside the car but didn’t care.
“She literally took it out and you can see there’s wires in it, so she had to have pulled the wires out,” Breedlove said.
On the passenger side, you can see where it looks like the other car swiped.
Breedlove, who is currently studying criminal justice, says even police were shocked when they saw the video.
As the older woman remains on the run, the mother says she’s glad she remained high after the woman went low.
“I had my 18-month-old in the car so when things like this happen, I have to carry myself as a mother and as a woman,” Breedlove said.
