A timeline of Saudi statements on the killing of Khashoggi
A security guard stands behind barriers blocking the road leading to Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Turkey will "never allow a cover-up" of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey's ruling party said Saturday after Saudi Arabia announced hours earlier that the writer died during a "fistfight" in its consulate. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (Emrah Gurel)
October 20, 2018 at 2:28 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 2:28 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — The official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he mysteriously disappeared after entering his country's consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The latest announcement on Saturday, declaring that Khashoggi had died in a "fistfight" with officials that came to see him there, increased criticism over Saudi's handling of the case and concern over the kingdom's possible complicity in the killing of the prominent Washington Post columnist.

Here is a look at the Saudi narrative regarding Khashoggi, as it developed.