Richmond family pleads for answers in disappearance of missing 60-year-old man

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The relatives of a Richmond man who has been missing for nearly three days is pleading for answers.
Police are searching for 60-year-old Abraham Jones. His family says it’s out of character for the grandfather to not come home or to call any of his relatives.
Jones was leaving work on Coffer Road in south Richmond, where he worked at International Paper. It’s been days now and no one has seen him since.
“He loves his family. He would do anything for his family. He would even put down his life for his family,” Laverne Jones said of her husband.
Fighting tears, she is trying to make sense of what doesn’t feel real. She says when he finished his late night shift Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, he did what he usually does, called a ride-sharing service to get home.
Only, he never arrived.
The next day, his son stopped by his job.
"They told him he did not report to work Wednesday. No call, no show... My husband would never miss work. He would never call into work,” Jones continued.
"[He] never missed a day of work except for a surgery or a vacation he had to take because they made him take it,” Lawanda Dandridge said of her father.
Now, they're baffled.
"None of us are never not in contact with him,” Dandridge added.
The family says they were told surveillance video in the area shows Jones getting in a light-colored, four-door car near his job when he got off work. The rest is a mystery.
"It sounds like foul play to me. It's out of his character,” Sherod Jones said of his father.
Richmond Police have not confirmed or denied foul play but they are investigating.
Those closest to Jones want him home, especially since a big day is coming up.
Sunday is his 61st birthday.
"Just bring my husband home. What has he done to you? We love him. Just please, just bring him home,” Jones said.
If you know anything that can help bring answers here, the number to call is 804-780-1000.
Abraham Jones was last seen wearing brown pants, a dark blue-colored shirt and black work boots. He is approximately 5′ 3″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
