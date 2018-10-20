High school football scores- October 19

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are Friday’s local high school football scores:
Monacan 19, L.C. Bird 14
Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42 (2OT)
Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20
Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0
Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7
Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0
Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8
Henrico 41, Hanover 28
Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33
Midlothian 26, Cosby 7
Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21
Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7
Powhatan 53, Monticello 21
Louisa 36, Orange 12
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6
Collegiate 52, Fork Union 22
Thomas Jefferson 21, J.R. Tucker 14
New Kent 23, Smithfield 22
