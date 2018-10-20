High school football scores- October 19

By Marc Davis | October 19, 2018 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 10:09 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are Friday’s local high school football scores:

Monacan 19, L.C. Bird 14

Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42 (2OT)

Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20

Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0

Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7

Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0

Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8

Henrico 41, Hanover 28

Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33

Midlothian 26, Cosby 7

Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21

Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7

Powhatan 53, Monticello 21

Louisa 36, Orange 12

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6

Collegiate 52, Fork Union 22

Thomas Jefferson 21, J.R. Tucker 14

New Kent 23, Smithfield 22

