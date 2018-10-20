Arson arrest made in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Joseph Lester, of the 10 block of Pine Street in Petersburg, has been charged with arson.
On Thursday, October 18, 2018, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Lester was observed entering the lobby of the Petersburg Bureau of Police located at 37 E. Tabb Street.
A fire was set in the lobby which was extinguished by police personnel.
Lester fled the area, but was later located in the 100 block of Halifax Street.
He is being held without bond.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
