Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 19

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Friday! The workweek comes to an end with a little taste of winter weather.
A nursing home employee was reported for allegedly sexually assaulting a resident. Thomas Nganga has been fired and is due in court in December.
Coyote sightings have been reported throughout Chesterfield County. Cats have gone missing and a Yorkshire Terrier was attacked in a resident’s back yard.
As the midterm elections draw closes, Ryan McAdams will campaign in Richmond with Vice President Mike Pence and Dave Brat picked up an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight, but NOAA says we may actually be in store for a mild winter.
Friday, Oct. 19 – National Mammography Day
A toddler was abandoned on a doorstep, and now it’s father has been located.
Little Debbie is very sweet.
