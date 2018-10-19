Virginia unemployment rate drops to 2.9 percent

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia’s unemployment rate is down to 2.9 percent, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.
The seasonally adjusted rate fell 0.1 percentage points in September, the third straight month to see a drop and is down 0.7 percent from 2017.
Unemployment is the lowest it has been since June 2007, when the rate was also 2.9 percent.
The national rate fell by 0.2 percent to 3.7 percent.
Virginia’s unemployment is the lowest in the southeast and third-lowest of all states east of the Mississippi River. The commonwealth ranks eighth nationally, tied with Vermont.
Virginia has seen positive job growth for 54 consecutive months.
