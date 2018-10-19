Superintendent calls for property tax increase to fund Richmond schools

That's why we are calling on every resident of the Commonwealth to join RPS, Mayor Stoney, and the City of Richmond for a march on the Capitol to support dramatic increases in education funding. We're calling this effort "MarchForMore" and it will take place on Saturday, December 8. We will meet at 10 am at MLK Middle School, march across the MLK Bridge, and then rally on the steps of the Capitol. Please spread the word to everyone in your networks. Our goal is to have at least 10,000 people surround the Capitol to ensure our voices are heard. You will have a second opportunity to support increased education funding from the State by joining in the #Red4Ed march on January 28, also here in Richmond.