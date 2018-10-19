Southside Regional Medical Center offers October mammogram special

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) is offering a $99 mammogram special throughout the month of October to encourage women to take action for breast health.
SRMC is partnering with MDSave for the reduced screenings.
The process works as follows:
- Get a referral from your physician or healthcare professional
- Go to mdsave.com/mammogram to purchase your voucher
- Call SRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center at 804-765-6035 to schedule your mammogram.
- Bring our $99 mammogram voucher to your appointment
“Mammograms save lives,” said Dr. Sasa Espino, board-certified breast surgeon. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.”
The special runs through October 31, 2018, and is for screenings at the Women’s Imaging Center located at 210 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 225, Petersburg, VA.
