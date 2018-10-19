2 shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries, at Richmond home

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two people were shot Friday morning at a Richmond home.
A man and woman were transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. The woman’s wounds are considered life-threatening. The man’s wounds are not considered life-threatening and he was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.
The victims said a known male had shot them, and the suspect fled on foot.
The shooting is under investigation and police are searching for the suspect, who has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.