Richmond police search for missing man

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Abraham L. Jones, who was last seen Wednesday.
Jones, 60, of the 1400 block of North 31st Street, was last seen leaving a business located in the 5800 block of Cofer Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Jones was last seen wearing brown trousers, a dark blue shirt and black work boots. He is approximately 5′3″ tall and 150 pounds.
His family says it is unlike him to not return home.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson at 804-646-3925
