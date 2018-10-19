Principal: 8th grader on video showing gun to another student on bus

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The principal at Elko Middle School says an eighth-grader was seen in a cell phone video with a gun on a bus.
“We were made aware of a cell phone video that shows an 8th grade student aboard bus #262 briefly removing a gun from a backpack in order to show another student,” Principal Dominique Friend said in the email Thursday night. “While the gun was not used or displayed in a threatening manner, this situation is obviously extremely concerning to us, and we want you to know that it is being taken very seriously tonight.”
Friend says police have confiscated the gun and that “this matter will continue to be addressed swiftly and appropriately based on our Code of Student Conduct, and as necessary, by other law enforcement agencies.”
Henrico County Public Schools officials say it’s not clear what day the video was recorded.
“The late hour last night represents the earliest opportunity to report to parents not only what was brought to our attention but also what was done about it,” school officials said Friday.
