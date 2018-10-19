Poland: Local races offer gauge of ruling party's support

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2018 file photo Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party speaks during his party's electoral convention ahead of the Oct. 21 local elections, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party, whose policies have drawn massive street protests and repeated clashes with its European Union partners, faces a major test of support in Sunday's local elections, the first in a string of votes that can strengthen or chip its firm grip on power. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, file) (AP)