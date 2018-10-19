Here’s how to shave a few bucks off your winter bills

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Winter is coming,and studies show the average electric bill increases during cold weather.
One of the best ways to do so, is to use less heat, and to use less heat, you’ll have to combat the cold.
Here’s how:
- Caulk all windows and wire entrance points. That cold air can come in through the most unexpected places.
- Replace your filters often.
- Help your hot water heat itself by putting a blanket around your water heater and insulation around the pipes. The goal is to reinforce heat retention in a safe way. Some local hardware stores sell pipe insulation at a cheap price.
- Dominion Energy says you should keep the thermostat at a low temperature - like 68 degrees - while you’re not home. Why waste heat if no one’s home to benefit from it?
- You can also invest in energy saving light bulbs that are sold at most retail stores.
- And another trick: Stick a piece of paper in your door and try to pull it out. If it comes out easily, that means it’s time for new trimming. If you continue to use what you have, cold air will come into your home with little difficulty, making you want to pump up the thermostat costing you even more money in the long run.
