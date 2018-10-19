Henrico nursing home staffer fired, charged with raping a resident

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A staff member at a Henrico nursing home is accused of raping a resident.
Police showed up to Lexington Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Cambridge Drive after an employee told managers she saw another worker sexually assaulting an elderly resident.
44-year-old Thomas Nganga is out-of-job and in trouble with the law following the alleged crime. He was working here at the Lexington Court nursing home when police say he raped a resident.
“Our hearts are broken,” Lexington’s Administrator Jonathan Hamilton said.
“Are there not guidelines in place or some type of structure to ensure that doesn’t happen?" NBC12 asked.
Hamilton responded saying background checks were conducted on all staff members and while there isn’t hired security on the grounds, there is a supervisor on site around the clock.
"We’ve been in business here since 1977 and we’ve served over 10,000 people and cared for them and this is the first time an allegation like this has been made,” he said.
You can imagine the impact an allegation like this can have on a patient’s family. So what can you do if you or someone you know has a complaint with a nursing home?
"Sometimes issues with care can occur,” a video uploaded to the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services’ Facebook Page relayed. The group is on a mission this month to ensure nursing home residents know their rights and can get help.
"There are a wide range of things and what we are there to do is meet that person where they are to serve as an advocate in whatever capacity they may feel comfortable with us doing that,” the video continues.
The tragedy at Lexington finds even the nursing home’s top staffer stunned.
"We’re going to find the resilience to heal from this and be better as a result of it,” Hamilton said.
Nganga is due in court in December.
Click here for more information on finding an advocate for nursing home residents.
