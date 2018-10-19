GRTC announces new amenities to bus stops

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - GRTC addressed concerns about all the changes made to the bus stops this year plus announced new details Thursday on what leaders are doing to improve ridership across the city.
In a meeting intended to get feedback from some of the city’s most frequent riders of GRTC and Pulse, those in attendance complained that the new bus routes from Willow Lawn to Rockets Landing and the most recent bus route expansion in Henrico offering service to Short Pump, wasn’t designed for the city’s most vulnerable in mind.
“You put a bus system to take people from Rockets Landing to Willow Lawn so that everything could run smoothly, but for us we gotta walk and hobble and almost die to get to the doctor,” said one city resident.
The GRTC Transit Advisory Group (TAG) made up of volunteers who use GRTC, addressed these and other issues during their final meeting of the year Thursday.
"There was a lot of accessibility concerns with the changes with are system this year and it’s something we’re very interested in getting feed back on, said public relations specialist Tyler Girvan.
Girvan said TAG plans on taking this feedback and relaying it to the GRTC board to take into consideration as new changes are made to the bus system.
The group admitted they can’t fix these concerns in the short term, but they announced plans on introducing new amenities to the most frequented bus stops in the city like trashcans, benches and shelters.
GRTC plans on renovating six of the shelters at the down town transfer plaza in addition to installing a new shelter southbound on Hull Street.
The group also announced that GRTC matched a $100,000 grant from Bon Secour to install new bus shelters in Henrico’s East end bus stops.
GRTC said the new shelters can take up to six months to install.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.