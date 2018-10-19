Former teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving minor

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A former Hanover County teacher pleaded guilty Friday to four sex crimes involving a minor.
Miranda Pauley pleaded guilty to four counts of proposing sex with a minor and one count using a communication device to commit crimes against children.
Pauley had worked with the school system for 15 years, first working as a substitute and then promoted to a teacher in 2006.
She was arrested at Patrick Henry High School this past spring, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said, and the fired by the school system.
Court records show that Pauley will be sentenced in January 2019.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.